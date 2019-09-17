THE ARGUS’ Foodbank Appeal has been praised for collecting vital food stocks to feed some of society’s most vulnerable people.

A few months ago we spearheaded an appeal calling for people to donate as much food as possible to the Newport Foodbank, after the site's volunteers revealed they had handed out an eye-watering 12 tonnes of food in just six months.

This is the second time we have supported the foodbank and, unlike last year, we launched this year's campaign during the summer because the site was experiencing shortages of food.

Businesses and residents from across Gwent threw their support behind us and in no time at all donations began to mount up.

Jon Slocombe and Tomos Povey outside the foodbank. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The foodbank’s van was left full after picking up a wide variety of donated food from the Argus office last week.

Manager John Slocombe said the campaign had provided an invaluable boost to the foodbank and explained that the supplies will feed many families.

“We are most grateful for the continued support that we receive from the South Wales Argus,” said the Newport resident.

"This is the second year that the Argus has carried out a campaign to collect food for us.

“This food will go to those who are referred to us by front-line agencies.

“The food that has been collected will help a lot of people who are in desperate need.

“Unfortunately, the number of people using foodbanks has increased. That should not be the case in 21st century Britain.”

Jon Slocombe and volunteers at the foodbank. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

MORE NEWS:

Argus editor Nicole Garnon thanked all those who had supported the campaign, saying: “The Newport Foodbank does a sterling job in helping people who are in need.

“I am pleased that the donations will be going to help the most vulnerable in society.

“I would like to thank organisations and the public for throwing their support behind our appeal.”

Mr Slocombe added that people can still donate food to the site.

He said: “If you do want to give food, please do not give out-of-date items.

“We always need produce to feed people in crisis.”

A rise in demand resulted in the foodbank relocating to a bigger premise along Corn Street in June.

The hub in the city centre is currently manned by more than 20 volunteers across three days - Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday - from 12 noon to 2pm.

If you would like to donate food, you can visit the Newport Foodbank site on the above days.