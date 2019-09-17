HUNDREDS of people are expected to attend the funeral of a former Auschwitz prisoner of war who died this month.

Ron Jones, formerly of Bassaleg, Newport, became well-known for both speaking of his ordeals in the Second World War and selling poppies for the Royal British Legion.

He died last week aged 102 at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Mr Jones' son, Leighton, said the funeral will be held next month and added that he is anticipating more than 300 people being in attendance.

Ron Jones celebrating his 100th birthday, with his son, Leighton (behind him)

He said: "This will be the time to honour my late father.

"It will be a celebration of my father's life.

"My daughter will be coming from Canada for it.

"I hope to see as many people there as possible."

Ron Jones in his latter years. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

The funeral will be held at Bassaleg Church on Thursday October 3 at 2pm, followed by cremation at Gwent Crematorium. A small reception will also be held at Greenmeadow Golf Club.