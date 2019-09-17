EVERY railway station in Gwent will receive a share of the £194 million to be invested by Transport for Wales’ (TFW), with free wi-fi, additional car parking and new shops promised.

“We want to improve the overall customer experience and also work collaboratively to develop partnerships with local businesses and communities,” said Transport for Wales chief executive James Price, of the investment announced yesterday.

Newport railway station - identified as a ‘hub’ - will benefit from improved ticket facilities and shops, while bicycle and car parking spaces will also be installed. New screens with linked bus information will be added and the waiting area will be refurbished with new recycling centres. Work is set to commence in 2020.

“I welcome the news of this additional funding to upgrade all train stations across the TFW network but especially Newport train station,” said Newport West MP Ruth Jones.

“It is fantastic news that toilet facilities will be upgraded and made more accessible as is the news that there will be more car parking spaces.

“The additional spaces are essential if we are serious in our commitment to make public transport fully integrated across Newport and South East Wales. It is also important that car parking is freely available at a reasonable daily and hourly rate.”

Echoing this, Newport East MP Jessica Morden said: “Newport and Severn Tunnel Junction have experienced significant passenger growth over the last decade and it’s right that we have the modern facilities in place to match this.

“I’m looking forward to hearing about the proposals for Severn Tunnel Junction in more detail - I understand discussions between Monmouthshire County Council and TFW are ongoing - and will be monitoring this closely alongside campaigners from the Severn Tunnel Action Group.”

Newport East AM John Griffiths labelled the investment as “especially good news” and hoped it would help commuters.

“This will hopefully encourage commuters to start using their local train service rather than deal with the daily difficulties faced ion the M4.”

Severn Tunnel Junction, dubbed an ‘interchange’ station, will receive: Accessible toilets, improved or new shelters, additional seating, help points, more bicycle spaces, more digital display boards and linked information for buses. Work is set to begin in 2021.

Passengers at all other stations can expect: Improved CCTV, new and safer bicycle storage, new and improved waiting shelters, new litter bins and maps of the local area. Work is due to start in 2020.

Small and medium enterprises in Wales have been afforded the chance to bid for work linked to the programme.

In total, 247 stations across Wales will benefit from the plans.