WALES' deputy minister for health and social services, Julie Morgan AM, will tell assembly members on Tuesday that smacking is still hitting a child – however people try to define or justify it.

AMs will debate Wales' anti-smacking bill – The Children (Abolition of Defence of Reasonable Punishment) (Wales) Bill – for the first time on Tuesday since its introduction in March.

If the bill is passed and becomes law, parents and guardians will no longer be able to physically punish children.

“There is no reason to ever hit a child”, Ms Morgan said, adding: "People have justified smacking because they were hit as a child. But what may have been deemed as appropriate in the past is no longer acceptable.

"Our children deserve to be treated with the same respect and dignity as adults. As a government we want to give children in Wales the same level of protection from physical punishment as adults."

Tuesday's assembly debate concludes the first stage of bringing the bill into law.

So far, the bill has been backed by a variety of organisations including the police, local authorities, children’s services, and health services; as well as children’s charities like the NSPCC, Barnardo’s Cymru, Save the Children, Action for Children and Children in Wales.

The Children’s Commissioner for Wales has also welcomed its introduction.