A DRUG dealer found with more than 500 grams of cannabis and £1,000 in cash was spared jail.

Scott Gieulletti was spotted by plain clothes police trafficking in Newport Market, the city’s crown court was told.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, said the defendant was carrying a Nike waist bag which had nine £10 bags of cannabis, two mobile phones, a cannabis grinder and £75 of cash.

He told the arresting officer: “I smoke a lot of cannabis.”

Judge Daniel Williams was told how a later police search of Gieulletti’s home unearthed 516 grams of the drug in two shoeboxes and more cash, a total of £1,095 being recovered.

The complete amount of cannabis seized had a potential street value of more than £5,000, Miss Evans said.

Officers also found weighing scales at the defendant’s home and a notepad containing a drug dealer’s list of names and numbers.

Gieulletti, aged 30, formerly of Ombersley Road, Newport, admitted possessing a controlled drug of class B with intent to supply.

The offence was committed on October 18, 2018.

Stephen Thomas, representing Gieulletti, said: “His best mitigation is his guilty plea.”

His barrister added that there were no other people involved in the defendant’s offending.

Mr Thomas told the court: “There is no evidence he was living an enriched lifestyle and he has no drug-related previous convictions.

“He is an individual who copes with life very poorly. He was very isolated and didn’t have many friends.

“The defendant was the victim of a serious assault in 2008 which has blighted his life.

“He has a psychiatric history and would be a vulnerable person in prison.”

Judge Williams told Gieulletti, now of Blackwater Close, Bettws, Newport, that he could suspended his prison sentence.

He was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

Gieulletti must also complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and observe a 6pm to 6am curfew for the next four months.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £115.