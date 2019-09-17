COURSES designed to tackle a skills shortage in Wales in sectors such as engineering and construction are being offered in Gwent for people who are looking for a new career.

The Welsh Government-backed Personal Learning Account (PLA) is being piloted by Coleg Gwent in south east Wales and is available to anyone over the age of 19 who lives in Wales, and is in work but earning less than £26,000 per year.

The PLA pilot offers free and flexible courses in engineering, construction and information and communications technology (ICT) to enable people to gain the relevant skills and qualifications they need to kick-start a new career. It is expected that overall, the project will support around 1,000 participants over the lifetime of the pilot scheme.

“Employers within the engineering, construction and ICT sectors are experiencing rising skill shortages and are looking to recruit individuals with the vocational skills and qualifications they need to fill current and future gaps. This new project will help them do that," said education minister Kirsty Williams.

READ MORE:

“All of the courses are funded by the Welsh Government and dedicated careers advisers at Working Wales will help each individual establish a workable plan that is manageable around their existing commitments to help them achieve their future career goals.

“A pilot programme will run for two years and on completion the programme will be reviewed with the intention of more courses becoming available across a wider variety of sectors, further opening up the opportunities for people to switch careers.”

Ken Skates, minister for economy and transport, said that in the current economic climate, "the right to lifelong learning becomes more important than ever".

"This initiative has been designed to help people in Wales upskill and overcome barriers that might be holding them back from realising their full potential," he said.

“Our new Personal Learning Accounts will give individuals the opportunity to obtain the skills, knowledge and qualifications they need to embark on a new career and do so in a way that fits around their lifestyle.

“Personal Learning Accounts will also benefit our economy, helping ensure that employers can recruit people with the skills and qualifications for their businesses to flourish and grow.”

For more information, drop in to a Careers Wales office, visit workingwales.gov.wales or telephone 0800 028 4844.