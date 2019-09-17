NEWPORT Cathedral is in lockdown today - as the process of electing a new Bishop of Monmouth gets underway.

More than 60 people gathered at the Cathedral this morning for a service, ahead of the 47-member Electoral College meeting to elect Bishop Richard Pain’s successor.

The Archbishop of the Church in Wales, John Davies, and all Welsh bishops were present this morning.

The cathedral is now locked

The cathedral will remain locked until the new bishop is elected.

Speaking to the Argus, Archbishop Davies said: “We are here in Newport at the beginning of the process of electing a new Bishop of Monmouth.

“And a process like this is always an opportunity for a diocese to look at its life, make plans for its future and look forward to a new beginning.

“A new beginning that builds on good things from the past.”

A spokeswoman from the Archbishop previously described to us the process of electing the bishop: "The decision will be made by the 47 members of the Electoral College, which is made up of people elected from all over Wales. Nominations are put forward during the meeting in a process which is confidential.

"Any member present can nominate any priest, either from within the Church in Wales or another province of the Anglican Communion. For a candidate to be successful, however, he or she will have to have the support of two-thirds of the College to ensure a strong endorsement.

"That person – the Bishop Elect - will then have 28 days in which to accept.”

If the Electoral College fails to elect someone, the decision will pass to the Bench of Bishops.