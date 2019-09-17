MANAGER Michael Flynn has committed his future to Newport County AFC after holding talks with Lincoln City.

The Exiles boss was given permission to discuss taking over at the Imps after Danny Cowley left the League One club for Huddersfield.

But Flynn, whose stock has risen thanks to turning County from the brink of relegation to promotion candidates, is staying at Rodney Parade for now.

“Following considerable media speculation, Newport County AFC can today confirm the club received an approach in recent days from another EFL club for the services of manager Michael Flynn,” read a club statement.

“The Exiles' board gave permission for Michael to speak to the other club. Michael has informed the board that those talks are at an end and he remains committed to, and fully focused on, continuing his role as manager of Newport County AFC.”

Flynn took over County in March, 2017 and along with league progress has guided the club on cup runs that have boosted the coffers.

The former midfielder will be in the dugout at Macclesfield this evening as the Exiles aim to respond to last weekend's 2-0 loss to Northampton.