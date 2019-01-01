Woman arrested after crashing into a wall in Newport

Woman arrested after crashing into a wall on Malpas Road, near A4042
- Gwent police were called at around 3pm this afternoon, Tuesday, September 17 after reports that a car had collided with a wall on Malpas Road, near to the slip lane for the A4042.
-
- The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old woman, has been spoken to and arrested on suspicion of public order, assaulting an emergency worker and driving under the influence of alcohol.
-
- She has been taken to the hospital as a precaution but her injuries are not thought to be serious.
-
- There are no road closures in place at this time.
