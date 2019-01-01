Woman arrested after crashing into a wall in Newport

South Wales Argus
Woman arrested after crashing into a wall on Malpas Road, near A4042

By Brooke Boucher

Last updated:

    Gwent police were called at around 3pm this afternoon, Tuesday, September 17 after reports that a car had collided with a wall on Malpas Road, near to the slip lane for the A4042.
  • The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old woman, has been spoken to and arrested on suspicion of public order, assaulting an emergency worker and driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • She has been taken to the hospital as a precaution but her injuries are not thought to be serious.
  • There are no road closures in place at this time.

