Newport-based financial planning and advice firm Kymin Financial Services was thrilled to lift the The Best BID Independent award in the inaugural South Wales Argus Business Awards last year.

And the team is encouraging other local businesses to take the plunge and enter this year's awards, which deadline on Friday, September 20.

Founded in 1993 in Monmouth and based in Bridge Street, Newport since 2002, Kymin employs a team of eight financial planners along with six para planners and support staff. The successful financial services business believes in the power of awards.

Kymin, which sponsored the Small Business of the Year category last year, has continued its support of the South Wales Argus Business Awards this year by renewing its sponsorship of the category for the second year running.

Kymin managing director Robin Hall said: “We are great believers in awards and the positive effects that they have not just on those that lift an accolade but also for those that enter and take the opportunity to review their business, to focus on what they do as a business.

“It is important for businesses and individuals to enter awards such as the South Wales Argus Business Awards especially in the regenerating city of Newport. The recognition serves to highlight and celebrate the excellence of businesses and the people that we have in the city and the Gwent are as a whole.

“Being shortlisted for an award is very beneficial and actually winning an award can do wonders for a business or an individual’s profile. It is a fact that the enhanced profile generated through award such as these can help in business development and lead to an increase of enquiries and lead generation.

“Winning can help set your business against your competitors and is also a pat on the back for the entire business team.

“We’ve entered the awards again this year and we urge any other businesses thinking they haven’t time, or are too busy or are unsure, to get their entry form completed and sent in before it’s too late - who knows, you might win!

“We’re looking forward to seeing who wins this year and who are finalists and also to attending the awards evening. If the evening is half as good as last year it’s sure to be a truly memorable occasion.”

Entries are open for the 2019 South Wales Argus Business Awards, which are being held in association with Newport Now Business Improvement District, until September 20. To see the full list of categories and sponsors, and to enter go to newsquestevents.co.uk/business-awards/.