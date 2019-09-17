A FIRE that destroyed a fly-tipped caravan on the outskirts of Undy is suspected to have been deliberate.

Gwent Police’s Rural Crime Team is investigating the incident, which happened near the railway line at around 8pm on Monday evening, September 16.

PC Dan Counsell, of the rural crime team said it was a large fire involving a caravan filled with a quantity of rubber tyres.

“The fire appeared to have been started deliberately and was made particularly hazardous to attending personnel, due to the presence of gas canisters.

“At this time, it is suspected that the caravan had been fly-tipped at the location and deliberately set alight.”

No injuries were reported, PC Counsell said, and the fire was "quickly contained and extinguished" before it could spread.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 488 16/09/19.