MANAGER Michael Flynn opened up about his decision to stay at Newport County AFC after the 1-1 draw at Macclesfield Town, insisting he’s still got a job to do with his hometown club.

County released a statement before the match confirming that they had allowed Flynn to speak to League One club Lincoln City but that he had decided to stay at Rodney Parade.

And, after earning a point at Moss Rose, the boss outlined his reasons for sticking with the Exiles.

“There was an approach over the weekend, the club gave me permission to speak to them, I spoke to them, and I made the decision that I think I’ve got a job to do here and that was that,” said Flynn.

“It’s always flattering but that doesn’t mean I’m courting [other clubs], it doesn’t mean my wife is out looking at houses.

“It’s always nice to be wanted by other people because it shows you’re doing a good job.”

Asked if it was a difficult decision to reject Lincoln, Flynn said: “No. There were talks but by the time I thought about it, no [it wasn’t difficult].

“I’ve already moved on,” he added. “I did that on Sunday and we did that [as a group] on Monday when I told the players.”

And is he glad that the speculation is over?

“Yeah, until the next sacking happens!

“Everybody gets excited. I think that’s the third one where I’ve been odds-on and the betting has been suspended.

“I must be doing something right – or I must be terrible at interviews!”

Flynn said after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Northampton Town that the players had not been affected by the rumours and he still believes that.

“I think you saw with the players’ reaction [at Macclesfield] that they’re comfortable with the decision that I’ve made,” he said.

“They look at the betting odds and the reports but they were winding me up with their music choice in training and laughing and I promise you, it doesn’t faze them.

“That was just a poor result and a poor performance at Northampton, but it happens.

“We’ve got no divine right to go unbeaten for the rest of the season.

“Sometimes they’re going to have an off day and it’s not going to be the last one.

“Let’s strap ourselves in and get ready for the rollercoaster again.”

Reflecting on the past week, Flynn continued: “It works two ways; I’m no bigger than this football club. This football club will be here long after I pop my clogs.

“It’s a special football club, it’s been through hell and back and I’m looking to see the job out.

“They’re a special group of fans. You can’t keep everybody happy and there’s never going to be 100 per cent of people rooting for you.

“You always get one or two [who are against you] even when you win, but that’s football. It’s all about opinions.

“As long as I know I’m giving my all and doing my best and my players are doing the same [I’m happy].

“They put a shift in tonight that was deserving of the badge.”

Padraig Amond put County ahead inside the first minute at Moss Rose, but the hosts levelled through former Exiles loanee Emmanuel Osadebe on 19 minutes – a goal that Flynn felt should have been ruled out.

“It was a solid point away from home and an offside goal has stopped us from winning it,” he said.

“It’s a bad decision but I thought it was a good end-to-end game. Macclesfield looked dangerous on the counter and it was a bit too open for my liking.

“But the players put a real shift in and last year we probably would have lost that game.

“We started really well and finished the first half really well and in between they were on top.

“But we started the second half well again. They looked dangerous with one or two attacks and Kingy made one or two good saves but other than that they didn’t really test him, it was just long-range efforts.”

County now host League Two leaders Exeter City at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

“We’ll give it our best shot,” said Flynn. “I’d love a fully fit squad for that one but it’s not to be at the minute.

“But we’ll get back into them. They’ll be in tomorrow, we’ll have a rest day on Thursday and we’ll be full recharged by Friday ready to go for Saturday with that raucous and loud crowd that we have at Rodney Parade.”