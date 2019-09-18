AN alcoholic who used “foul racist language" in a "disgusting” episode at a takeaway in the early hours of the morning has won an appeal against her sentence.

Deborah Winter, aged 51, of Clifton Place, Newport, was initially jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for 12 months by magistrates.

She had admitted two racially aggravated public order offences and common assault after an incident in the city’s USA Chicken on Skinner Street last year.

Winter appeared before Newport Crown Court to appeal against her sentence.

Nik Strobl, for the defendant, argued that no weapons had been brandished during her offending on August 8 2018.

Judge Richard Williams, sitting with magistrates Emma Taplin and Richard Morris, heard the appeal.

The court heard how Winter had previous convictions for “low-level violence, public order and drunkenness”.

The judge said: “The defendant was in a state of intoxication and her behaviour and demeanour were disgusting.

“She was gratuitously offensive and used foul racist language.”

He added her conduct had been “disgraceful, disgusting and indicated racist thoughts”.

Judge Williams said Winter was currently working with the Salvation Army and had a job as a volunteer.

He told the court: “The appellant is working in an effort to address her dependence and abuse of alcohol.”

The judge granted the appeal and re-sentenced Winter to a 12-month community order.

She must now complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and undertake 90 hours of unpaid work.

Winter must continue with the six-month alcohol treatment requirement imposed by Newport magistrates previously.

She must also pay a victim surcharge.