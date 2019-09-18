A DANGEROUS driver who knocked over a police officer was warned by a judge to expect a prison sentence.

Nicholas Clark, aged 31, of Brynglas, Hollybush, Cwmbran, admitted to “serious offences” at Newport Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to the aggravated vehicle taking of a Volkswagen Golf, dangerous driving, failing to stop for a police officer, and driving without insurance on April 20 this year.

The dangerous driving charge relates to an incident in Newport’s Wharf Road when a police officer was “knocked over”.

Jonathan Tarrant, representing Clark, asked for sentence to be postponed so that a report could be prepared on the defendant by the Probation Service.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke adjourned sentence to October 8.

The prosecution in the case was represented by Gareth James.

The judge told Clark: “You have pleaded guilty to very serious offences. The most likely outcome is an immediate custodial sentence.”

The court heard that the defendant, by admitting his guilt to these offences, was in breach of a suspended jail sentence.

Clark was released on conditional bail and will be subject to an electronically tagged curfew between the hours of 8pm and 7am.

He was also issued with an interim driving disqualification.