A TWO-car collision in Newport this morning led to congestion on connecting roads throughout the city.

At around 8.45am an orange car and a black SUV collided on Cardiff Road in Maesglas, leading to tailbacks towards the M4 junction at Tredegar Park and up onto the Gaer.

The front of the orange car was badly damaged and subsequently moved onto Bideford Road. The black SUV sustained damage to the rear.

It is unclear at this time whether any injuries were sustained in the collision.

Gwent Police have been contacted for further information.