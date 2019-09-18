A SOCIAL worker who was inspired to get into the profession after helping to care for her cousin, has been nominated for a national award just 16 months into her career.

Hannah Carpanini, 28, who began working for Monmouthshire County Council’s adult disability service as a social worker last year, has been shortlisted for the Exceptional Newcomer category at the Wales Care Awards.

The awards are organised by care industry champions Care Forum Wales and acknowledge the exceptional work and dedication of those in the care sector.

Miss Carpanini, of Griffithstown, Pontypool, said she was completely shocked to be nominated so soon into her career.

“It was a really new experience for me and I didn’t expect this outcome, I’m overwhelmed,” she said. “I’m really driven to help people and that’s at the forefront of everything I do.

“What gives me the greatest sense of achievement is when you’re advocating so strongly for a person and that person goes on and achieves the outcome they want.”

Miss Carpanini was inspired to follow the path of social work after spending time with her cousin, who has a learning disability, growing up.

After training, she took a year out and gained work experience at Dewstow Primary School in Caldicot, supporting children with disabilities and complex behavioural needs. She also began work with Action for Children on a children’s disabilities project working alongside social services before heading back to Cardiff to complete a masters in Social Work.

Miss Carpanini also manages a respite facility for children with disabilities on her days off

Her current role is as a social worker supporting people between the ages of 18 and 65 with physical and learning disabilities. The role involves going into a variety of settings including the home, community and residential homes and helping service users to lead as full a life as possible.

Miss Carpanini said one of the highlights of her career so far is securing funding to enable two of the people she supports to embark on a college course in September.

“It’s extremely rewarding for me to give people the opportunity to do things that other people do,” said Miss Carpanini, who was nominated for her award by Claire Campbell, senior social work practitioner for Monmouthshire County Council.

“It’s a massive journey involving rigorous assessment processes and the challenge of gaining the finance. It will be so positive for me to see how these two individuals progress when they’re there.

“Social workers help to improve the quality of life for people. Not much is really understood about the relationships social workers build with the families they work with. Having a person-centred approach is paramount to our work.”

Miss Carpanini will attend the awards ceremony at Cardiff City Hall on Friday, October 18, which will be hosted by tenor and radio presenter Wynne Evans, better known as Gio Compario from the Go Compare TV adverts.