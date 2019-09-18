A WOMAN was warned she faces prison after she admitted causing serious injury to a cyclist by dangerous driving.

Louise Griffiths, aged 46, of Beddick, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, crashed into Caroline James at Llanllowell, near Usk, in February.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.

The offences were committed in Llanllowell Lane on the afternoon of Sunday, February 3.

The prosecution was represented by Gareth James and Griffiths by her barrister James Tucker.

The court heard that the defendant had no previous convictions.

Mr Tucker successfully applied for sentence to be adjourned to Wednesday, October 9 so that a Probation Service report could be prepared into his client.

Judge Richard Williams told Griffiths: “The offences you have pleaded guilty to are, in each case, most serious offences.

“The court will be considering an immediate custodial sentence.

"You should take it that you will be going to prison on October 9 and you must plan for that contingency.”

Griffiths was granted conditional bail.

She was issued with an interim driving ban.

At the time the Argus reported how the crash was reported to Gwent Police at around 4.05pm on February 3 and involved a car and three cyclists.

In a statement, released then, police said: "One cyclist suffered minor injuries and was treated at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, before being discharged.

“Two cyclists suffered serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Wales in Cardiff.

“One has since been discharged, but the other remains in a critical but stable condition.”