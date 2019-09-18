HUNDREDS of players of all ages took part in a netball tournament in memory of a former Wales international who died last year.

During the last two weekends, players from across South East Wales gathered at Cwmbran Stadium and Rougemont School for the Catherine Roberts Memorial Tournament.

Miss Roberts, from Blackwood, died just three months after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

She had played netball for Wales and the Celtic Dragons and was travelling with her fiancée Bryony Powell in New Zealand when she was told she had an aggressive type of tumour.

She was well enough to travel back to Wales, but died on May 23 2018.

This year’s tournament is the second to be staged. Miss Roberts’ former teammates, friends and family launched the event at the Cwmbran Stadium to raise money for The Catherine Roberts Fund, which supports The Brain Tumour Charity.

READ MORE:

The tournament’s organisers are confident this year’s event has already raised more than the £1,500 raised last year.

This year, 21 senior teams took to the court at Cwmbran Stadium on Sunday September 8, and the following Sunday the first junior tournament was staged, with more than 230 junior players - 24 teams - taking centre stage at Rougemont School.

Both venues were provided free of charge by Torfaen Leisure Trust and Rougemont School.

Throughout the day, players wore sunflowers in their hair in memory of Miss Roberts.

Players at the Catherine Roberts Memorial Tournament wore sunflowers in their hair in memory of Catherine. Picture: Vicki Randall

One of the event organisers, Vicki Randall, was coached by Miss Roberts at Risca Netball Club.

She said: “The tournaments were played in great spirit.

“It’s a nice event for us to have something to remember Catherine with.

“Everything is normally so competitive playing netball, so it is nice to have this event where everyone comes together for the day.

More than 230 players took part in the junior tournament, which took place for the first time this year. Picture: Vicki Randall

“It’s about raising money, but also raising awareness.

“A huge thank you to all the companies that supported the event and donated raffle prizes.

“Last year we raised £1,500 and we have certainly smashed that target this year with donations still coming in. We think we have raised in the region of £2,500.

“Her family came along to see the event and present the trophy.

“Cath’s tournament will be a yearly event for everyone to enjoy.”