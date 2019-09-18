A BUMPER crop of awards have been handed out to Gwent towns and villages for their floral displays at the Wales in Bloom awards.

This year’s award ceremony was hosted at The Welfare Hall, Ystradgynlais, Powys.

The village of Usk scooped several awards, including the coveted title for best Large Village with a Gold award, stretching their winning streak to its 38th consecutive year.

Tony Kear, chairman of Usk in Bloom said: “The Usk volunteers and town tour participants have set incredibly high standards since 1981.

"We made experimental changes to the planting and Twyn Square displays. Combined with challenging weather, perfect growing conditions for weeds and earlier judging dates we were nervous.

"I would like to pass on heartfelt thanks to our hardworking volunteers, Usk Town Council and Russell and Anna Walker at the Willows Garden Centre, who all ensured Usk Bloom encourages visitors to our beautiful town.

"Our success was tinged with sadness at the loss of hardworking volunteers, Charlie Moss and Derek Abbey in the run up to the ceremony. The win was dedicated to their memory and our thoughts are with Alicia and Rosemary."

2019's Front Garden of the Year was awarded to Usk resident Marion Powell in a unanimous decision.

She said: "I was surprised and excited to get this award for the second time. When I received it in 2014, it was with a very colourful and vibrant garden. Three years ago l decided to change my colour scheme, making it white, peaceful and calming. I'm now pleased to see that the judges and visitors have appreciated the changes made.”

Usk Church in Wales Primary School secured third place in the school category.

Elsewhere in the county, Gwent Crematorium won Gold and first place in the Public Building class, retaining the trophy they secured last year.

In the Town Class, Abergavenny earned a Silver Gilt; while in the Hotels with Large Gardens category, The Parkway Hotel and Spa in Cwmbran was pipped to first place by a single point, earning a Gold award.

In the Town Centres class, first place went to Caerphilly with a Silver Gilt award. Town Councillor James Fussell said: "This would not be possible without our volunteers, Caerphilly Town Council and Linc Cymru."

Wales in Bloom chairman, Peter Barton-Price said: "Today is a celebration for us all – you are all winners and Wales is a winner.

"Being part of the ‘Bloom’ family and making Wales more beautiful each year is the biggest reward I could have. I look forward to seeing you all next year in Beaumaris.’