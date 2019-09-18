DESPITE it being autumn, Wales can expect to bask in the sunshine for the rest of the week.

The Met Office has reported temperatures ranging from 18 °C to 21 °C over the next few days.

The report says: "Today will start off chilly but any early mist and fog patches will soon clear and warm sunshine will dominate for the rest of the day. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

"Tonight will have another dry and clear night. Temperatures will drop low enough to cause a few mist patches but these will clear soon after the sun rises. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

"Thursday: After another chilly start, the region will once again have a fine and warm day on Thursday. Maximum temperature 21 °C."

And it added: "After early fog patches on Friday, the next two days will be dry, bright and warm. Showers and freshening winds are likely late on Saturday, becoming widespread on Sunday."