NINE men are set to go on trial in the new year after they pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Newport.

Eight of the defendants are from the city: Aftab Hussain, aged 30, of Laburnum Drive, Avtar Hussain, aged 25, of Bishpool View, Parvis Ishaq, aged 29, of Cyril Street, Murtaza Hussain, aged 23, of Capel Crescent, Rizwaan Hussain, aged 23, Llanthewy Road, Emile Jones, aged 30, of East Usk Road, Erfan Kamber, aged 34, of Corporation Road and Lewis Farrell, aged 20, of Herbert Walk, Pill.

The other accused is Varinder Sanghera, aged 39, of Queen Street, Pontrhydyfen, near Port Talbot.

All defendants entered not guilty pleas to two counts of conspiracy to supply a class A drug between November 11 2018 and July 26 2019, at a hearing at Newport Crown Court.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke set a trial start date of January 20 2020. It is set to last up to six weeks, and will take place at either Newport Crown Court or Cardiff Crown Court.

All defendants were remanded in custody apart from Farrell who was granted conditional bail.

