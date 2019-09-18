MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council's cabinet members have voted unanimously to push ahead with the closure of Mounton House, the local authority's only special school.

Wednesday's vote follows months of sustained and vociferous opposition to the council's plans to close the school, which were first released in February.

The proposed closure of Mounton House School, in Pwllmeyric, near Chepstow, was opposed by 88 per cent of people who responded to a public consultation, while around 2,300 signed a petition against the plans.

The school – which caters for boys aged 11-16 with social, emotional and behavioural difficulties – would close at the end of August next year.

A council report says 10 pupils from Years 8 to 11 would be affected by the closure, while redundancies may also be made.

Six Key Stage 3 pupils would be placed in “appropriate specialist provision”, following a review involving children, parents and authorities.