A BODY found in the Clydach Gorge area has been formally identified as missing Tredegar man Gerald Davies, Gwent Police said today.

Mr Davies, aged 76, had been reported missing to Gwent Police on August 14.

His body was found by members of the public on August 23, and has now been formally identified.

Police said they were not treating his death as suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Gerald Davies at this difficult time," Chief Inspector Amanda Thomas said in a statement.

“I’d also like to thank everyone in the community who has helped in the search following Gerald’s disappearance.

“The efforts displayed by the community was phenomenal, thank you to all those involved.”

Mr Davies was last seen on August 11, according to Gwent Police. Following his disappearance, his car ­– a Mini Cooper – was found in the Black Rock area of Brynmawr.

