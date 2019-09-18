A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has pleaded guilty to raping a young girl on several occasions.

The teenager, from Newport, admitted five counts of rape at a hearing before a judge at the city’s crown court.

The court heard how the victim was under the age of 13 at the times of the offences.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape, three of sexual assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Prosecutor James Wilson said he would not be proceeding with those charges to trial as the teenager’s guilty pleas were acceptable.

Kevin Seal, representing the defendant, asked for sentence to be adjourned so that the Probation Service could prepare a report on his client.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke also ordered a psychological report to be compiled.

The case was adjourned for a sentencing hearing, on November 13, and the boy was granted conditional bail.

READ MORE: