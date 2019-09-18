180-YEARS ago in November, the Chartist uprising saw a dramatic fight for democracy.

Our Chartist Heritage are continuing to tell the story of the Chartists and their fight, celebrating and commemorating those in the battle of 1839 with the second annual Newport Rising Festival.

(The march will take place on Saturday, November 2 and follow the route the Chartists took in 1839)

The festival is going to contain ‘uniquely Newport’ events, including a torch lit march through the city, taking the route of the Chartists. The march proved hugely popular in its debut at last year’s inaugural festival with hundreds taking part and being led by 22 torchbearers.

David Daniel – a festival organiser – said: “There is something special about the torch lit march, even as an organiser. To see the smiling faces of young and old being involved in something so special to our city is great.”

This year some of the festival events will be in the Westgate Hotel – the focal point of the 1839 uprising. The hotel will be open to the public once more, with a final performance of Patrick Jones’ tour ‘Renegade Psalms’ on Friday, November 1 and will be open after the march on Saturday, November 2 with artistic performances, live music and bars, food and drink.

On Sunday, November 3, there will be a guided walk to the Chartist Cave from Trefil and more live music performances and music workshops back at the infamous hotel.

On Monday, November 4 there will be the annual Chartist Commemoration event in the grounds of St Woolos Cathedral, commemorating the 22 who died in the fight for democracy.

Mr Daniel said: “We are hoping to build on last year’s festival and to continue to build year on year. The people of Newport seen keen on it and it is unique to our city.

“It is important that we keep going and tell the story of the Chartists, not just to those who are familiar with it, but to those who may not have heard of it. We want to engage the youth into democracy, which is very important today, just as it was 180 years ago.

“We also want to celebrate and commemorate those who fought for our right to have a democracy.”

He continued: “The volunteers working on the Festival and the refurbishment of the Westgate Hotel are perfect examples of that spirit - we couldn’t achieve a fraction of what we’ve done without them. We also would like to thank festival supporters and sponsors Heritage Lottery Fund, Newport City Council, Ringmaster Sports and Tiny Rebel Brewing Co. for their vital help building this festival.

“We hope that together with the people of Newport and the South East Wales valleys – which after all is where most of the Chartists marched from - we can continue to build on this platform year on year to make something really special for the future too.”

For more details and to book your tickets for the torch lit march, visit www.newportrising.co.uk