CHILDREN'S author Eloise Williams was today named the first Children's Laureate Wales, at Jubilee Park Primary School, in Newport.

This new post aims to engage and inspire the children of Wales through literature, and to promote a child’s right to have their stories and voices heard.

Pembrokeshire-based Ms Williams is currently the school’s patron of reading, and following today's announcement, in front of 150 pupils, she officially opened the school's new library.

“I’ve always loved stories," Ms Williams said. "The joy of losing yourself in a good story is simply magical.

"Stories connect us, give us empathy and understanding, exercise our brains and imaginations, let us travel the world and experience the greatest wonders."

In an open letter addressed to the children of Wales, Ms Williams said how excited and honoured she was to be their Laureate; how she would help them find the right stories for them; and that their voices mattered.

“Children’s literature is thriving and there couldn’t be a more exciting time to be involved in its growth in Wales," she said. "I feel passionately that there is a connection between children’s books and the hope I feel every time I walk into a classroom.

"I truly believe that young readers will make our futures bright and I’m honoured to be a part of that.”

Ms Williams worked as a touring actor for more than a decade before becoming a children’s writer. Her novel, Gaslight, won the Wales Arts Review Young People’s Book of the Year 2017.

Her latest novel for young people, Seaglass, was shortlisted for this year's Tir na nOg Awards and North East Book Awards.

As Children's Laureate Wales, Ms Williams will visit a number of schools, clubs, festivals and events across Wales during her two-year tenure.

The post of Children's Laureate Wales was announced earlier this year as part of Literature Wales new strategic plan.

Lleucu Siencyn, chief executive of Literature Wales, said: “Eloise will be a terrific advocate for creative reading and writing for pleasure, and for representation within children’s literature, and I look forward immensely to following her journey over the next two years.”