NINE men are set to go on trial in the new year after they pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Newport.

Eight of the defendants are from the city: Aftab Hussain, 30, of Laburnum Drive; Avtar Hussain, 25, of Bishpool View; Parvis Ishaq, 29, of Cyril Street; Murtaza Hussain, 23, of Capel Crescent; Rizwaan Hussain, 23, of Llanthewy Road; Emile Jones, 30, of East Usk Road; Erfan Kamber, 34, of Corporation Road, and Lewis Farrell, 20, of Herbert Walk, Pill.

The other accused is Varinder Sanghera, 39, of Queen Street, Pontrhydyfen, near Port Talbot.

All defendants entered not guilty pleas to two counts of conspiracy to supply a class A drug between November 11, 2018, and July 26, 2019, at a hearing at Newport Crown Court.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke set a trial start date of January 20, 2020.

The trial is set to last up to six weeks, and will take place at either Newport Crown Court or Cardiff Crown Court.

All defendants were remanded in custody apart from Farrell, who was granted conditional bail.