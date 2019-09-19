Pixies are a band formed in Boston Massachusetts in 1986. On the release of their second album 'Doolittle' in 1989, they gained US and UK chart success. Two more successful albums followed and in 1993, vocalist Frank Black announced that the band were finished, offering up no further explanation.

After a series of successful Frank Black solo albums, the band reformed in 2003.

The opening date of their UK and Ireland tour was at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff. Pixies began at 9:30pm. They picked up their instruments, positioned themselves and went straight into it. Opening with 'Where My Mind', to dark atmospheric lighting, suiting the sombre mood of the piece. A lot of people will remember it playing over the end scene and final credits of 1999's David Fincher's hit film 'Fight Club'. As the lighting lifts to a brighter spot lit, dramatic theme, they carry on into another hit single 'Here Comes Your Man', continuing swiftly into a new song 'Ready For Love.

READ MORE:

With rapturous applause from the crowd between songs, they have been dancing and jumping around, generally singing along throughout. This a stripped-down show, with an emphasis on sound performance perfection. Wasting no time between songs, giving everyone little chance to catch their breaths. A dark and smoke-filled stage, with almost theatrical lighting to compliment the depth and diversity of the songs.

Playing through a myriad of hits, from a very large catalogue of their most popular songs. Fan-favourites including 'Nimrods Son', 'Cactus', 'Death Horizon', 'The Holiday Song' and a cover of The Jesus And Mary Chains’ ‘Head On’.

Continuing with the likes of 'U - Mass', 'On Graveyard Hill', the monster crowd pleaser ' Gigantic' and 'Debaser' before an encore of classic single ‘Hey’.

The crowd were more than satisfied as they left the venue after witnessing a precision set from the Pixies.

Words and pictures: Jeff Oram