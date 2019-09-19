NEWPORT'S Riverfront will be getting a treat next week as soprano Lesley Garrett takes to the stage.

She will be delighting the audience on Wednesday, September 25 with songs and stories from her career.

The Yorkshire lass will be accompanied by acclaimed pianist Anna Tilbrook.

Her down-to-earth attitude and funny anecdotes will be a breath of fresh air and provide an insight into her many ventures.

She needs no reason to burst into song as in recent weeks she has serenaded the Captain of an Isle of Wight ferry with an impromptu performance of the Rod Stewart hit 'Sailing'.

She also led the crowds at England’s final Ashes test against Australia at The Oval in stirring choruses of 'Rule Britannia' and 'Jerusalem'.

Ms Garrett has performed all across the world and her next stop will be Newport, keeping up her Welsh connection following her performance in Welsh National Opera's 'The Merry Widow' in 2005.

There are still some tickets available from Newport Live's website.