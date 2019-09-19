A DOMESTIC abuse survivor from Newport has spoken of her relief that the prime minister has pledged renewed support for a law on the issue.

The Domestic Violence Bill fell when Parliament was suspended leading to concern over its future.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is "fully committed" to including it in the new Queen's Speech when Parliament returns.

(Rachel Williams, alongside actor Michael Sheen and First Minister Mark Drakeford at the recent Stand Up To Domestic Abuse conference at the Celtic Manor)

Rachel Williams, who survived 18 years in an abusive relationship, was shot and severely injured by her violent partner in 2011; he then committed suicide. She is also a passionate campaigner and ambassador for causes working to put an end to domestic abuse.

Speaking to the Argus, Mrs Williams said: "Had it not been included I would have chained myself to Number 10."

The bill would end the cross-examination of victims by their abusers in the family courts and allow police and courts to intervene earlier where abuse is suspected.

"It's about time," said Mrs Williams.

"Two women every week are being killed through domestic violence.

"It's a bigger killer of women aged between 16 and 44 than cancer.

"The quicker we can get this through and look at the problem as an epidemic the better it will be for everyone."

Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales Nicole Jacobs, who has worked for domestic abuse charities for two decades, will be responsible for championing victims of domestic abuse and recommending improvements to the government.

Ms Jacobs is the first Domestic Abuse Commissioner in history and the new role is legislated for within the bill. She will work as designate commissioner with no formal powers until it passes through Parliament and becomes law.