THE UNIVERSITY of South Wales (USW) has refuted a report suggesting they provide the worst sexual health services in the UK.

Zava, an online sexual health doctor service, placed USW last out of the 50 universities in the UK with the highest student population.

Universities were rated on the quality and access students have to online information and the opening hours, locations and ease of access to clinics: USW scored 21.25 out of 100.

“It does not take into account the full range of services that we offer or the various ways that we communicate this to students,” said Martin Steggall, pro vice-chancellor for research and student experience at USW.

“We were disappointed that we were not approached to provide any further details or to verify the services we provide and recognise that Zava provide an online service which they are keen to promote.”

Dr Zenon Andreou, deputy medical director at Zava, said “they (USW) only have basic information” on their website regarding sexual health services.

“Their sexual health services have extremely limited opening hours which is not what we expect for a student body of their size.”

However, Mr Steggall said the “very limited review of information that is available on our external website” did not consider the information provided to students through the university’s own intranet and student portal.

He added: “In Newport, 88 per cent of our students live at home and commute to the university.

“They will be registered with GPs in the areas where they live.

“During our welcome week activities this week, our student union is actively promoting sexual health awareness and our nurse-led service is being publicised to our new students.

"Students at the university are encouraged to register with local GP services who also provide access to sexual health clinics.

“These are open daily and accessible to students.

“This is in line with how GP services are provided to many university students across the UK.”

Dr Nicola Lomax, consultant in sexual health and HIV at Cardiff Royal Infirmary, said: “It is really important that students can easily access STI testing, contraception and other sexual health care.”

Mr Steggall explained how the university offers a “nurse-led service to students” and “provide regular drop-in clinics as well as pre-booked appointments”.

“They are able to offer sexual health advice as well as access to free contraception and work closely with local sexual health clinics.

“We are a member of the Public Health Wales’s C-Card Scheme, which is available at each campus and provides free condoms to students under the age of 25.”

Dr Andreou added: “Thankfully, the university does have facilities on campus, but here at Zava we’re asking them to reconsider their opening hours and directional support on their website, which is often the first port of call for a student in need.”

The University of Liverpool provided the best service, while Swansea University and The University of Bristol came second and third respectively, the report said.