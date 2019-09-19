INCREASED police patrols will be in place in a section of a small town after two young boys were the victims of an indecent exposure incident.

The two ten-year-old boys were walking home along the canal path near Manor Road, Ty-Sign at 3.50pm on Tuesday, September 17.

They were approached by a stranger who exposed himself in front of the two children.

It was reported to Gwent Police after the boys ran off and told a passerby what happened.

The man in question is slim, has fair hair and a turn in one eye. He was wearing a grey hoodie and black jogging bottoms.

Detective Inspector Laura Bartley who is investigating the incident said: “As far as we are aware this is an isolated incident.

"Officers are carrying out extra patrols in the area of the canal path and if you have any concerns, please do speak to them. If you see anyone acting suspiciously please call 101 or in an emergency dial 999."

If you do have information about Tuesday's incident, please call 101 quoting 1900344066 or send a direct message to Gwent Police through their Facebook or Twitter social media pages.

Accompanying the plea for information, Gwent Police have also issued some safety advice for parents and children.

They advise to tell children to stick to busier routes if possible and to shout for help and look for an adult who can help if they feel unsafe.

The police also advise that if your child has a mobile, to make sure they have it on them and that it is charged when they are out and if they tell you anything that seems suspicious - take a lot of detail and report it by calling 101 or 999.