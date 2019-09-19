THIS autumn National Trust Wales marks 180 years since the Newport Rising with a new experience at Tredegar House exploring the Morgan family’s previously untold role in the rebellion.

Riches and Rebellion will uncover and question the part the Morgans of Tredegar had to play in one of the most violent and deadly events in the movement for political reform, through letters and artefacts – some of which are on display to the public for the first time.

At the time of the Rising, the Morgans were one of the most powerful families in South Wales and largest landowners in the region, responsible for hundreds of tenants from the Vale to the Valleys.

While there were no known Chartists working on the Tredegar estate, the Morgan’s kept a sharp eye on the political situation as meetings to plot the uprising were taking place on their land; Sir Charles Morgan became the focus of the Newport Chartists’ anger against the established political system.

As tensions between the working classes and the landed gentry began to boil over, Sir Charles hired special constables and guards who were placed around Tredegar House for protection.

Sir Charles’ brother Octavius also had a significant role to play as he was summoned to sit on the Grand Jury to decide which Chartists would face trial.

Letters to politicians and officials in years to follow show Octavius argued strongly for the execution of the prisoners, when their sentence was reduced to transportation.

Emily Price, house and collections manager at Tredegar House, said: “It has been extremely interesting to uncover these pieces of Chartist history in relation to Tredegar House and we hope visitors enjoy the new story we have to tell.”

Visitors can learn more about this time in Newport’s history and appreciate the resolve of the Chartists through excerpts from John Frost’s impassioned letters to Sir Charles, Chartist posters and the trial documents.

From October, the Best Chamber and Cedar Closet, which are usually closed to the public, will open for visitors to discover Octavius’ long campaign against the Chartists and consider how his actions have shaped the Morgan’s family story.

Riches and Rebellion runs from September 11 – April 3. For more information and to plan your visit: nationaltrust.org.uk/tredegar-house/features/riches-and-rebellion-at-tredegar-house