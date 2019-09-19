UPDATED 4.03pm: The crash involving four vehicles happened at around 2.20pm, close to the junction for BAE Systems on the A472 at Monkswood.

The driver of one of the vehciles is believed to have serious injuries, and has been taken to hospital.

Another driver has also been taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road remains closed in both directions and emergency services are at the scene.

The road has been closed for all through traffic between Usk and Pontypool. Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area is possible due to heavy congestion.

Anyone with information relating to this incident that could help with inquiries, is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101 quoting log number 1900346804.

Alternatively, send a direct message to the force's social media pages.

