UPDATE 45.15PM: Gwent Police have confirmed George Street Bridge is now open.

UPDATE 4.15pm: George Street Bridge is closed on both directions after the crash, which has happened at the Wharf Road/Corporation Road junction on the eastern side.

The crash happened at around 2.30pm.

The scene on George Street Bridge after the crash at the Wharf Road end

No injuries have been reported but the road is closed at both ends and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.

Gwent Police are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes.

UPDATE 3.50pm: The crash has happened on Wharf Road and the road is closed both ways.

Three vehicles are involved and emergency services are at the scene.

GEORGE Street Bridge in Newport is closed due to a crash.

