Popular Newport restaurant The Ridgeway has enjoyed a very strong start to trading since it reopened under new management.

Tom Musto, who managed The Ridgeway for four years completed the purchase of the award-winning bistro bar located in Allt-Yr-Yn, Newport in May and immediately started an extensive interior and exterior refurbishment of the property.

The ex-manager Tom couldn’t let the opportunity to buy the pub pass by.

He said: “Although I left the Ridgeway a couple of years ago to pursue my career in the hospitality industry, the venue always had a special place in my heart.

"I thoroughly enjoyed working there and had excellent relationships with the customers. The pub has massive potential and when I found out it was up for sale, I acted quickly and was successful.

“Our objective is to reset The Ridgeway. We want to welcome the local community back to the pub as well as appealing to those from further afield who specifically book tables to enjoy the dining experience, we will be providing courtesy of chef Ricky Ash who will also be re-joining the team after a recent post in Tiny Rebel Brewery.”

Visitors to the Ridgeway are enjoying the complete transformation to the layout and décor.

Tom engaged the services of local designers and tradesmen to create a combination of bespoke fixtures and fittings with a layout that maximises the space available to create a warm, light and welcoming ambiance.

Tom said: “I couldn’t have planned for a better start to resetting the Ridgeway. This is a new chapter for it and the support and feedback we have received from the local community and visitors has been quite incredible.

"We have a team in place that genuinely cares about delivering fantastic customer services complimented by a range of dishes and beverages we have personally sourced and know will be enjoyed by all.”