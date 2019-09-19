AN EXCITING duo will be performing in Cardiff next month. Crystal Palace's 'JOHN' have spent the past year on a European tour with hit Bristol indie band IDLES and performed a session with Seattle's KEXP.

The date at The Moon in Cardiff's infamous Womanby Street on Thursday, October 10 forms part of their supporting tour for the release of second album 'Out Here On The Fringes'.

It will be available from Friday. October 4 through Pets Care Records.

Despite only being a two-piece, vocalist and drummer John Newton and guitarist Johnny Healey embrace their situation with a stripped back indie sound. They provide angular guitar work and drum lines and are celebrated for this in the indie scene.

They centre their music around the topics of anxiety in an imagined future and experiences of life on the edge of a city.

Stand-out track on the record Midnight Supermarket - perhaps also the most surprising track on the album (written by guitarist Johnny Healey in response to lyricist Newton’s title) - transports you into a dreamlike space, reinforcing this landscape and appearing as a distant memory of the vapid consumerism we participate in.

Fans of JOHN's 2017 critically acclaimed debut album 'God Speed in the National Limit' know full well that there is a joyous energy behind the duo's music, despite the potentially disheartening lyrical themes.

The music also reminds those fans and teases newcomers to the world of JOHN that they are very much a live force and the songs have been created to be enjoyed collectively in space. It could well be read as a manifesto, a reminder of the potency and importance of the collaborative creative act.

Tickets for JOHN at The Full Moon in Womanby Street, Cardiff on Thursday, October 10 are on sale now.