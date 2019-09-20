SAVING Tata Steel’s Orb plant in Newport is a "real test" of the UK Government's "commitment to industrial strategy", says a Newport MP.

Jessica Morden, in a letter to Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns, the Newport East MP highlights the plant’s “potential to support an innovative and growing electric vehicle sector".

And she believes it is imperative” to save the plant because it can play a pivotal role in “the electric car revolution”.

On September 2, Tata announced it would close by the end of the year a plant that has been operating since 1898, risking 380 jobs.

Ms Morden wrote: “Orb is the only plant in the UK that produces electrical steel and could, with investment, be an important part of the supply chain for electric vehicle.”

The Ms Morden has appealed to the UK government to “do everything necessary” to save the plant.

“I write to you to implore you to make representations to Tata on the long-term benefits of investing in the high quality electrical steel being produced in Newport, and also ask that your government will consider providing support to Orb at this juncture.

“Orb is a site with a proud history, and with investment and support can have a bright future.

“At this worrying time, we ask that your government will do everything necessary to support this national asset for our future and safeguard the jobs of its highly skilled workforce.

“This is a real test of your government’s commitment to industrial strategy.

“The UK is well-placed to become a global leader in electric car manufacturing, with the potential to build a new end-to-end supply chain for electric car.

“Electric motors are a vitally important part of the supply chain for electric cars, and are built from high-quality, non-orientated electrical steels – the demand for which could read 90,000 tonnes a year by 2030.”

Alasdair McDiarmid, operations director for steelworkers' union Community, said Ms Morden “made a strong case” and that they “look forward to having the opportunity to present our alternative to closure” to Mr Cairns.

He added: “It’s clear to us that the Orb should be given the opportunity to survive and thrive as part of the UK’s electric vehicles supply chain.

“Community will continue to work with Jessica and others as our campaign to Save Our Steel at the Orb continues.”

READ MORE:

Tata have said that converting the site to create steels for future electric vehicle production would cost in excess of £50 million.

Speaking at the time of the plant’s closure, Henrik Adam, CEO of Tata Steel’s European operations said: “Continuing to fund substantial losses at Orb Electrical Steels is not sustainable at a time when the European steel industry is facing considerable challenges.

“We saw no prospects of returning the Orb business to profitability in the coming years.

“I recognise how difficult this news will be for all those affected and we will work very hard to support them.”