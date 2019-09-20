THE LEADER of Newport council says she will be known by the title of Baroness Wilcox of Newport when she takes up her seat in the House of Lords.

Councillor Debbie Wilcox was created a life peer in former Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation honours list and could take up her seat in the House of Lords this autumn.

Cllr Wilcox told cabinet members on Wednesday that she will be known as Baroness Wilcox of Newport when she takes her seat in the House of Lords.

However the title has yet to be officially confirmed.

Nominated by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the peerage was awarded in recognition of her outstanding contribution to education and local government.

Councillor Wilcox is also the leader of the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA), and has served as leader of the city council since 2016.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, she previously said: “I would like to keep Newport somewhere in the title.

“It is my adopted home and it has been very good to me.”