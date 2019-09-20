A Gwent-based care company has received so many glowing recommendations from clients and their families that it has been honoured with a top regional award.

Home Instead Senior Care specialises in providing at-home care to older people, and has been named as one of the 20 most recommended providers in the Home Care Awards 2019.

Karen Clatworthy, owner of Home Instead Senior Care, which has bases in Newport, Cwmbran and Chepstow, said: “This award means a lot to us because it is a direct result of unbiased feedback from our clients and their families.

“This wouldn’t be possible without our team of wonderful caregivers and we only hire people that we would trust to look after our own families. Our team is out there every day, genuinely and actively caring for older people in the community. To read these reviews and see how valued they are is incredibly gratifying.”

Karen said: “Many of our caregivers join the team because they want to make a positive difference in their communities. They join us with an empathetic nature and passion for the role, which are prized above previous experience.”

The homecare.co.uk site is the Trip Advisor of the home-care industry. The independent review site lists all registered UK home-care providers and publishes verified pieces of independent feedback, submitted by the public. More than 10,000 people post reviews to the site each year.

The reviews covered multiple areas, including staff, care/support, management, ‘treated with dignity’, value for money and overall standard. Across the board, reviewers displayed high levels of confidence in the company and it achieved an enviable overall rating of 9.8 out of 10.

One of the reviews of Home Instead reads: “The standard of personal care from Home Instead has been outstanding and a real help to my father over the past 18 months or so, providing him with invaluable assistance when both living at home and more recently at a care home.”

Home Instead takes a unique, person-centred approach to home care, which benefits both clients and the team. Clients are supported to live as independently as possible, by caregivers that they come to know well and who visit for a minimum of an hour at a time.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Good quality home care is essential as it enables people to stay living in their own homes and retain their independence, with their home care worker often becoming their friend and companion as well as their lifeline to the outside world. The business has shown that it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in Wales.”

Home Instead provides a range of services including meal preparation, housekeeping, personal care and companionship. There are roles currently available for caregivers of all ages and backgrounds, who share a passion for care.