ALMOST 40 per cent of cash machines in Blaenau Gwent now charge customers to use them, according to a recent study - one of the highest rates in the UK.

This is significantly above the UK average of 21 per cent, and is "vastly unfair", according to the Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies.

He and the area's MP Nick Smith - who called the research "alarming" - are campaigning to try to get such charges removed.

The research, carried out by Which?, shows that deprived areas are losing free cash machines at a much faster rate than more affluent areas across the United Kingdom.

“I feel that it is vastly unfair, that for simply accessing their own cash, people in Blaenau Gwent can face charges of up to £2 per withdrawal," said Mr Davies.

“Many residents rely on access to cash, so I am deeply concerned that they face these grossly unfair charges.”

The research also showed that lower income households and older generations will be hardest hit as this is this is the demographic that more frequently, than average, uses cash.

In a letter to the Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, Mr Davies has asked that the Government consider introducing Legislation that places a duty on the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) to ensure people can access their cash without having to pay these fees.

The AM also highlights that Blaenau Gwent has seen the withdrawal of many of its high street banks and says this is leaving his constituents with “diminishing access to free cash withdrawal services.”

Mr Davies added: “Which? quite rightly points out that it is those that can least afford it that are being hit the hardest.

“I hope that the Chancellor will take the time to consider Legislation to ensure that people across Blaenau Gwent and indeed the rest of the UK do not have to continue to pay to access their own cash.”

Nick Smith, MP for Blaenau Gwent, has also called for action from the Government.

Mr Smith said: “This data is alarming.

“With the closure of so many of our high street banks in recent years, ATMs are quickly becoming the only way to access cash in our towns.

“It is unacceptable that such a high proportion of them are now charging people to access their own money.”