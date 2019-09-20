A STAFF member at a Subway fast food store in Newport was threatened and told to open its safe during an early hours attempted robbery.

The incident happened at around 12.20am yesterday morning at the Subway in the city's Cardiff Road.

Gwent Police said a staff member was closing the premises when he was approached by a man who threatened him and told him to open the safe.

"The staff member managed to activate the alarm and the offender ran off," said a Gwent Police spokesman.

The staff member was not harmed during the incident.

The offender is described as being white, in his mid- to late 20s, around 5ft 11in tall, of stocky build and wearing a black jacket.

Anyone who may be able to help identify the offender is asked to telephone 101. quoting reference number 1900346076.

Alternatively, you can send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.