WALES’ largest food festival returns this weekend for its 21st edition, promising another weekend of great food and drink in a buzzing atmosphere.

A food lover’s paradise of stalls, tastings, masterclasses, cookery lessons and talks on everything culinary will be on offer throughout the weekend.

The weekend kicks off tonight with the Friday Night Stomp at the Castle, featuring live music from DJ Max Galactic and Mr Tea and the Minions.

Shake off the weariness of the night before by attending the array of classes, talks and experiences on offer tomorrow, from 9.30am-6pm.

Then head to the Night Market from 6pm-11pm, where live entertainment forms the backdrop to a banquet of street-food.

On Sunday, the festival will be open from 9.30am-5pm.

The full schedule can be found online at www.abergavennyfoodfestival.com/whats-on/

Weekend wristbands cost £15, while Saturday’s wristbands cost £10 and Sunday’s costs £8.

The Friday Night Bundle, which includes the Friday Night Stomp at the Castle and the Thinking Drinkers Heroes of Hooch in the Borough Theatre - where you can sample five alcoholic drinks - costs £30.

Certain events over the weekend are also ticketed.

Children under 16 are granted free admission.

You can pick up tickets bought online at any three of the box-offices: St John’s Square, at the bottom of Cross Street or at the entrance to the Tiverton Producers’ Market.

The festival’s popularity - it hosted 37,000 people last year - means using public transport is recommended.

For those travelling by train, Abergavenny railway station is a 10-minute, relatively level, walk to the festival.

The bus station is a five-minute walk from the festival entrance. Buses are mainly operated by Stagecoach Cymru.

For those arriving by car, parking is available at two sites and you can buy tickets in advance online for £4.

Bailey Park (NP7 5PW) and Castle Meadows (NP7 5DG) will both be open from 8am to 7pm on Saturday (gates will be locked at 7pm), and 8am to 6pm on Sunday (gates will be locked at 6pm).