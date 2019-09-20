HOME baking returns to Goytre Village Hall on Saturday September 28, as bakers do battle to raise funds for Goytre Fawr Primary School.

Organised by Friends and Relations of Goytre School (FROGS), the competition will reward the best decorated cakes and best tasting bakes. As well as being judged by The Culinary Cottage’s Penny Lewis, members of the public will also take part in tasting and scoring.

Registration is from 11am to 12.30pm with entry to the public from 1pm, followed by an auction of the best decorated cakes at 2pm.

FROGS organiser Rachel Beardsmore said: “This is will be a great event to get the whole community involved and raise money for new resources for Goytre Fawr school.”

The event has been supported by the Glen Yr Avon House Hotel, Usk, Cook’s Galley in Abergavenny, and Goytre-based business Chris Jones Regeneration. Prizes have also been donated by Lou’s Gluten Free Cakes and Bakes from Usk, and Jennifer Leeb from Cakes Especially.

Cook’s Galley owners Jonathan and Sophie Bensley said “We are delighted to support this local school for a third year of its Bake Off competition!”

Prize bakers can win an afternoon tea for two at the Glen Yr Avon and a bag of goodies from the Cook’s Galley amongst other prizes.