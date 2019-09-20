THE leader of Caerphilly county borough council, David Poole, has stepped down after referring himself to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales over what a spokesman described as "a matter... that requires further investigation".

Details of the matter have not been made public, but Councillor Poole will also be referred to the council's own standards committee for further investigation.

Cllr Poole, who represents the Pengam ward, has been leader since May 2017.

"A matter has been brought to our attention involving the Leader of Council that requires further investigation," said the spokesman

"The Leader has today announced he is standing down to allow appropriate enquiries to take place.

"We are unable to add anything further at this stage."

