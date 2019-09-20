A CAR has rolled over on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 near Newport, closing part of the road.

The incident happened just before Junction 29 (A48M), and was causing long tailbacks for traffic travelling eastwards towards Newport.

UPDATE 5.50PM: No serious injuries have been reported, Gwent Police said in a statement.

However, two drivers have been conveyed to the Royal Gwent Hospital as a precautionary measure.

UPDATE 5.25PM: According to Traffic Wales, lane two has re-opened. Lane one remains closed while the emergency services await vehicle recovery. Severe delays remain in the area.

Police and fire crews attend the rolled-over car on the M4 near Newport. Picture: Traffic Wales

Emergency services are at the scene, the police added.

This photograph, shared by Traffic Wales, shows a white car upside-down in the left-hand lane of the carriageway.

Gwent Police tweeted to say the road was closed and diversions were in place, which may cause delays.

Traffic cameras are showing long tailbacks on the eastern carriageway, stretching to Junction 30 (Cardiff Gate).

A gridlocked eastern carriageway on the M4 approaching Newport. Picture: Traffic Wales

