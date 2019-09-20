A CAR has rolled over on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 near Newport, closing part of the road.
The incident happened just before Junction 29 (A48M), and was causing long tailbacks for traffic travelling eastwards towards Newport.
UPDATE 5.50PM: No serious injuries have been reported, Gwent Police said in a statement.
However, two drivers have been conveyed to the Royal Gwent Hospital as a precautionary measure.
Full statement to follow.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE 5.25PM: According to Traffic Wales, lane two has re-opened. Lane one remains closed while the emergency services await vehicle recovery. Severe delays remain in the area.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Emergency services are at the scene, the police added.
This photograph, shared by Traffic Wales, shows a white car upside-down in the left-hand lane of the carriageway.
⚠️Long delays on the #M4 J30 Cardiff Gates Services to J29 Caselton travelling eastbound due to a collision.— South Wales (@TrafficWalesS) September 20, 2019
Lane one and two is currently closed.
Traffic Officers are on scene
Please take care when passing⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6uJOQy7KO8
Gwent Police tweeted to say the road was closed and diversions were in place, which may cause delays.
Emergency Services are dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the M4 Eastbound, just prior to the A48(M) intersection— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) September 20, 2019
The road is closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey. pic.twitter.com/4THaH02xXm
Traffic cameras are showing long tailbacks on the eastern carriageway, stretching to Junction 30 (Cardiff Gate).
We will be updating this story as more information becomes available.
Comments are closed on this article.