GWENT Police would like to speak to this man pictured here in connection with an inquiry into the fraudulent use of a bank card in Newport city centre.

The card was used in the city's Topshop and JD Sports on Wednesday August 21.

It had previously been lost by the owner, earlier that day in the city centre.

Officers are investigating and believe the man may be able to help with the inquiry.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to telephone 101, quoting reference number 1900309907. Alternatively, send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.