A MAN has been charged with a series of driving offences in connection with a collision 19 months ago which left a Newport man fighting for his life.

John Conibeer, 32 at the time, sustained life-threatening and life-changing injuries in the incident, which happened on the A48 at Pwllmeyric, near Chepstow, in the early hours of Saturday February 17 2018.

A 43-year-old man from the Rogiet area was arrested earlier this year in connection with the incident, and Gwent Police have confirmed that he has now been charged with driving without due care, failure to stop where injury was caused to a person, and failure to report an accident where injury was caused.

He is due to appear in court in November.