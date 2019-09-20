The 2020 South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards were officially launched at an event at the University of South Wales Newport Campus.

The awards, which celebrate excellence in schools and education across Gwent, are being staged in association with lead sponsor, the University of South Wales.

South Wales Argus managing director Hussain Bayoomi was joined at the launch by guests including representatives from all the sponsors, which include Coleg Gwent, Western Power Distribution, St John's College and Monmouthshire Building Society, along with Nick Smith, MP for Blaenau Gwent, and Brigadier Robert Aitken, the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent.

Launching the awards, Mr Bayoomi spoke about the importance of education at all ages and how important it is to recognise the work of teachers, lecturers, schools and other educational establishments.

Jamie James, head of school - School of Education Early Years & Social Work, at USW, told the audience about the work of the university in training the next generation of teachers and why it was supporting the 2020 awards.

He said: "In the education sector, our very close links with schools in Gwent, now reaffirmed and consolidated by the recent accreditation of new provision in Initial Teacher Education co-designed and co-delivered with schools, means that we at USW understand the dedication and commitment it takes to work in great schools and do the very best for learners in south east Wales.

"That is why we are so proud of our association with the Schools and Education Awards. It is our chance to recognise the expertise and hard work of all those who work in our local schools, early years settings and FE institutions.

"It is also an opportunity to show the public what great education provision we have in our region, from 0-18 and beyond and it remains our mission at USW to continue to ensure that we are a key part of the education and development of children and young people in Newport and the wider region."

There are 15 categories including School of the Year, Above and Beyond Award, Digital Innovation and Lifetime Achievement Award.

For a full list of categories and information on how to nominate an individual or establishment for the 2020 awards, will be in on the new Schools and Education Awards website which will go live shortly. We will share the address when it is live.