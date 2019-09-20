THIEVES have been targeting vans in the Caerphilly area and making off with expensive tools.

Recent incidents have happened around the Premier Inn, Corbett’s Lane, Churchill Park and the Aber Valley areas, but there have also been many more across the southern Caerphilly county borough.

PC Stuart Lewis said: "We are currently investigating each reported crime and asking residents to lock their vehicles at all times.

“We’ve seen that Ford Transits carrying work tools have been particularly targeted.

“During our early enquiries, there has been no signs of forced entry, so there is a strong possibility that some sort of device or skeleton keys are being used by the offenders.

“Where possible, I would advise van owners to remove expensive tools from their vehicles at the end of each day.

“It’s also a good idea to property mark your tools and equipment, so that if they are recovered, they can be traced back to you.

“Following these recent thefts, I would encourage van owners to be particularly vigilant. If anyone sees anything suspicious in their area, then please get in contact with us.”

READ MORE:

Anyone has information relating to the thefts is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, or alternatively, send a direct message with information to the force's Facebook or Twitter pages.

Gwent Police have also issued advice on how to prevent these thefts from your vehicles - whether a van or not.

They advise to take all items out of vehicles at night or if this is not possible, make sure that they are completely hidden from view> Even leaving something as trivial as a pair of sunglasses in view could lead to more expensive items taken.

Keep doors locked and windows closed when you are not in the vehicle and keys or ignition fobs should be kept in a safe place that is not in the vehicle or near a door - this will help to prevent burglary and ‘relay theft’, where smart key systems can be tricked into thinking the key for the vehicle is nearby when it is not.

Police also advise to have theft resistant number plates fitted, and a steering wheel lock.